Operators from "Khyzhak" brigade struck Russian "Irbis" radar station and vehicle belonging to occupiers’ repair team on two occasions. VIDEO

Operators of ‘Baton’ strike drones from the ‘Khyzhak’ patrol police brigade struck a Russian ‘Irbis’ mobile radar station mounted on a KamAZ chassis twice, as well as a vehicle that had arrived at the damaged equipment.

According to Censor.NET, the "Khyzhak" brigade’s aerial reconnaissance unit detected the enemy radar station in position and relayed its coordinates to the strike drone operators.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Ukrainian fighters struck the radar station with their first strike. Subsequently, a passenger car, presumably carrying a repair team of the occupiers, drove up to the damaged equipment.

The pilots attacked the position again, delivering a second strike on the radar station and the car nearby.

Footage of the destruction of Russian equipment was published on the official page of the "Khyzhak" Brigade.

Read more: USF set new record: 2,364 targets and 701 Russian soldiers were hit in single day. INFOGRAPHICS

Details about the "Irbis" radar

The Russian mobile "Irbis" radar system, which began appearing on the front line in 2024, is designed to detect artillery positions and aerial targets at ranges of up to 150 kilometres.

According to the data provided, the estimated cost of the system ranges from 5 to 15 million dollars.

Watch more: Drone operators from 433rd Regiment struck Russian "Buk-M1" air defence system and another camouflaged anti-aircraft system in Huliaypole sector. VIDEO