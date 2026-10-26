Should Democrats win, US may provide Ukraine with further aid, - Reuters

A victory for the Democratic Party in the US elections could unblock aid to Ukraine.

This is reported by Reuters, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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Details

As noted, US President Donald Trump has effectively suspended direct financial and military aid to Ukraine, despite broad support from both Democrats and Republicans in Congress.

In particular, he recently caused outrage amongst members of Congress (including many Republicans) over his decision to ease sanctions on Russian diesel fuel and the energy sector. This happened just a few weeks after the relevant laws were signed.

The publication reports that, should the Democrats win the mid-term elections in November, they will be able to determine which issues to put to a vote and when exactly. This, in particular, could enable them to approve a new aid package for Ukraine.

Read more: US elections could change Trump’s policy on Ukraine – Reuters

According to the publication, this decision would likely have secured the two-thirds majority needed to override Trump’s veto.

Background

As a reminder, Politico previously reported that a Democratic victory in the US mid-term elections is unlikely to change President Donald Trump’s policy on Ukraine. Even if the Democrats secure a majority in one or both houses of Congress, the US leader will retain significant powers in foreign policy.

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