Enemy has advanced near Kostiantynivka and Vozdvyzhivka, – DeepState. MAP

Russian troops have advanced near two settlements in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by analysts from the DeepState project.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Enemy advances

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Kostiantynivka (the administrative centre of the Kostiantynivka urban community in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region) and Vozdvyzhivka (the administrative centre of the Vozdvyzhivka rural community in the Polohy district of the Zaporizhzhia region)," the report states.

Read more: Enemy advances near Kostiantynivka – DeepState. MAP



Kostiantynivka



Vozdvyzhivka

Watch more: Ukrainian special forces are conducting clearance operations in houses and shelters on outskirts of Kostiantynivka. VIDEO