1 568 3
Enemy has advanced near Kostiantynivka and Vozdvyzhivka, – DeepState. MAP
Russian troops have advanced near two settlements in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.
According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by analysts from the DeepState project.
Enemy advances
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Kostiantynivka (the administrative centre of the Kostiantynivka urban community in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region) and Vozdvyzhivka (the administrative centre of the Vozdvyzhivka rural community in the Polohy district of the Zaporizhzhia region)," the report states.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password