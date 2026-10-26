Drone attack on Voronezh: fire has broken out at factory producing rubber for ’Iskander’ missiles, - media. VIDEO+PHOTO

In Voronezh, the ‘Voronezhsintezkauchuk’ plant has reportedly been damaged following a drone attack.

According to Censor.NET, this is indicated by an OSINT analysis by ASTRA.

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Unofficial information

It is reported that black smoke in footage taken by eyewitnesses of the UAV attack in Voronezh is rising above the site of the ‘Voronezhsintezkauchuk’ JSC plant, which is owned by Sibur.

See more: Chemical plant in Omsk, Russia, is on fire following a drone attack. VIDEO+PHOTOS









Earlier, Gusev, the governor of the Voronezh region, stated that 113 unmanned aerial vehicles had been destroyed over the region last night.

"Over 70 UAVs were shot down directly over Voronezh," the official stated. The governor confirmed that fires had broken out at industrial facilities, without specifying their names.

What is known about the company?

The products of JSC "Voronezhsintezkauchuk" fall into the category of dual-use goods. The manufacturer of thermoplastic elastomers and synthetic rubbers has been controlled by "Sibur" since 1998, and since 2012, PJSC "Sibur Holding" has been the sole owner of the company.

"The rubbers produced by the company are used in the manufacture of rubber for car, aircraft and bicycle tyres, as well as rubber-based products. SBS polymers are used to improve the quality of road surfaces and roofing," states the Voronezhsintezkauchuk website.

The plant produces over 385,000 tonnes of products annually, which are used, in particular, in the manufacture of tyres for military aircraft and heavy wheeled vehicles, as well as rubber products for armoured vehicles and shipbuilding.

Synthetic rubber is also used in rocket manufacturing. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the plant is involved in the production of solid rocket propellant, which is used, in particular, for the ballistic missiles of the "Iskander" operational-tactical missile systems.

Read more: In Voronezh region, drone struck passenger train, bringing rail traffic to halt. Fires have broken out at several industrial facilities.

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that Voronezh was under a massive drone attack: a business centre was hit, residents reported drone arrivals, and the city was shrouded in smoke.

It later emerged that a drone had struck a passenger train in the Voronezh region, bringing rail services to a halt. Fires have broken out at industrial sites.

Read more: UAV attack on St Petersburg: oil terminal is on fire, there is partial blackout in city, and bridge has been hit. VIDEO