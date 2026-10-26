Trump administration is pushing for Orbán to become UN Secretary-General. Russia and China support this, - WSJ

The Trump administration is advocating for the nomination of former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán for the position of Secretary-General of the United Nations.

The Wall Street Journal reports this, citing sources, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

It is reported that the U.S. encouraged Orbán to run in the election. The plan is awaiting a final decision.

Read more: Mágyar accused Orbán of siding with Putin rather than with his allies, - media

"It is believed that Russia and China support this idea, based on previous discussions with Washington, and that Orbán is set to become their joint candidate.

As representatives of the U.S. and another country told us, when the U.S., Russia, and China want the same thing in the UN Security Council, they usually get it," the publication writes.

A U.S. State Department official believes that Orbán can "easily" count on eight votes in the Security Council, and that he could ultimately secure 10 votes out of the Council’s 15 members.

At the same time, the positions of the United Kingdom and France—which hold veto power in the Security Council—remain crucial.

Read more: Hungary’s Prosecutor General, appointed under Orbán, has resigned, - media

"When American officials were discussing who they would like to see at the helm of the UN, Orbán’s name kept coming up in their conversations. ‘Someone like Orbán,’ they said, and their Chinese and Russian counterparts agreed. Eventually, the American officials asked themselves: Why not Orbán?

There are plenty of reasons to object. For example, he would speak out in defense of Vladimir Putin and other dictators. But Orbán is ‘the dream candidate for MAGA conservatives,’ according to an American official," the article states.

Read more: Orban must be held accountable for raid on Oschadbank cash-in-transit guards – Magyar