Orban must be held accountable for raid on Oschadbank cash-in-transit guards – Magyar

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar has commented on an investigation by Hungarian media into the role of former Prime Minister Viktor Orban in an operation to detain Ukrainian cash-in-transit guards and seize Oschadbank assets in March this year.

Magyar published the statement on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

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Magyar believes Orban must be held accountable

Magyar accused his predecessor of abuse of power and said he must take responsibility.

"Viktor Orban personally directed the work of law enforcement agencies and special services. He alone could make decisions on carrying out raids or delaying investigations. He must take responsibility," the Hungarian prime minister wrote.

Read more: Ukraine will demand compensation over attack on Oschadbank cash-in-transit guards in Hungary – Pyshnyi

Investigation by Hungarian media

It was reported earlier that investigative journalists from the Hungarian outlet Telex claim that the order to detain Ukrainian cash couriers and seize Oschadbank funds near Budapest on 5 March was issued by Viktor Orban, Hungary’s then prime minister.

Background

See more: NBU Governor Pyshnyi displayed money and valuables that Hungary returned to Oschadbank. PHOTO