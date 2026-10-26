Returned to army to leak more data to Russian Federation: SBI has exposed traitorous soldier. PHOTOS

Officers from the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) have detained a serviceman who deserted his post and began collaborating with the Russian security services. In exchange for money, he passed on information to the enemy regarding the deployment of Ukrainian troops in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Bureau of Investigation’s press centre.

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According to the investigation, the man was conscripted into military service at the end of 2024. However, after several months of service and training, he deserted his military unit and went into hiding in southern Ukraine.

Constantly in need of money, the deserter agreed to an offer from a representative of the Russian FSB to earn money by passing on information about Ukrainian troops.

Read more: FSB agent has been exposed within Unmanned Systems Forces who directed Russian shelling at his own brigade’s positions near Kramatorsk, - SSU. PHOTO













What information did the traitor pass on to the enemy?

On the instructions of his Russian handlers, he gathered data on the movements and locations of Ukrainian units, as well as their weapons and military equipment, in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

He passed the information he obtained to the enemy, helping them to pinpoint the exact positions of Ukrainian troops.

After receiving this data, Russian troops launched strikes on the coordinates provided. As a result of the shelling, Ukrainian servicemen were wounded and military equipment was damaged.

"Subsequently, the man decided to return to military service in order to gain access to more information and continue working for the enemy. However, officers from the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the SSU’s military counter-intelligence unit exposed and detained him," the statement reads.

Read more: Russian agent has been detained who was attaching GPS trackers to tankers to identify coordinates of oil depots in south for subsequent attacks, - SSU. PHOTO

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