Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Kremlin dictator, stated that the decision to resume peace talks with Ukraine does not entail a cessation of hostilities.

He made this statement in comments to Russian propagandists, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"The decision to resume trilateral talks does not entail any restrictions on military operations," Peskov said.

The dictator’s spokesperson also noted that territorial issues may be discussed during future attempts at a peaceful settlement, but Moscow does not intend to publicly discuss the details of the upcoming talks so as not to undermine the peace process.

Read more: Meeting between Russia, US, and Ukraine will likely be of "sighting-in" nature, - Ushakov

Background

As a reminder, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a security meeting involving representatives from Ukraine, the U.S., the EU, and NATO is planned for next week in Brussels.

Read more: Russia’s position has not changed: we need peace, not ceasefire, - Peskov