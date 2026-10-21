The Kremlin refuses to agree to a ceasefire in the war against Ukraine and insists on "peace."

This was stated by the dictator's spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, according to Censor.NET, citing Russian media.

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What is known?

"Russia needs peace in Ukraine, not a ceasefire. Moscow's position on this issue has not changed," Russian propagandists quote him as saying.

According to Peskov, "someone in Kyiv must make a responsible decision regarding a settlement."

Read more: Meeting between Zelenskyy and Witkoff was positive. Results will be shared with Russian Federation, - Rubio

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that on October 21, U.S. President Donald Trump’s special representative Steve Witkoff will travel to St. Petersburg, where he will meet with Russian officials.

According to media reports, Witkoff will propose a trilateral summit to Putin involving Trump and Zelenskyy.

On October 21, Witkoff arrived in Russia.

Read more: Peace requires representatives from Kyiv who are willing to take responsibility, - Peskov