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Meeting between Russia, US, and Ukraine will likely be of "sighting-in" nature, - Ushakov

Ushakov: Meeting between Russia, the US, and Ukraine will serve as a preliminary probe

The first meeting between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine since the break will likely serve as a "trial run."

This was stated by Yurii Ushakov, an aide to the Russian dictator, according to Censor.NET, citing Russian media reports.

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"Trial-and-error" nature

According to Ushakov, little can be resolved at the first Russia-U.S.-Ukraine meeting following the hiatus; it will likely serve as a "trial run."

Read more: War in Ukraine is only about Donbas, which Russia cannot take by force – Rubio

Dialogue with Europe

In addition, Ushakov stated that dialogue with Europe is also necessary in the context of the Ukrainian settlement, since "it supports Kyiv."

"It's not enough to talk only with Kyiv; we need to talk with all of Europe, which fully supports Kyiv, and perhaps Europe's position here is of such crucial importance," he said.

Read more: Talks between Ukraine, US, and Russia are planned to be held in Abu Dhabi in first half of November, - Peskov

What led up to this?

  • On October 20, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in Norway and announced that during talks with the Russians in St. Petersburg, Witkoff would present the proposals on security guarantees that had been developed and are already set forth in the relevant document.
  • On October 21, Trump’s special envoy met with Vladimir Putin at the Konstantinovsky Palace near St. Petersburg. During the talks, Witkoff stated that the conditions for a ceasefire were in place.
  • Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Russian dictator, later stated that Moscow is ready to resume trilateral talks with the United States and Ukraine as early as mid-November.
  • Subsequently, Zelenskyy confirmed that the U.S. side had informed Kyiv of Russia’s readiness to hold a meeting at the level of the negotiating teams. According to him, Ukraine supports the proposal to hold negotiations as soon as possible.
  • On October 22, Russian dictator Putin stated that Moscow was ready to resume trilateral talks with Ukraine and the United States. According to him, the goal of the talks should be to achieve a lasting peace and establish a security framework for Russia and Ukraine.

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