The first meeting between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine since the break will likely serve as a "trial run."

This was stated by Yurii Ushakov, an aide to the Russian dictator, according to Censor.NET, citing Russian media reports.

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"Trial-and-error" nature

According to Ushakov, little can be resolved at the first Russia-U.S.-Ukraine meeting following the hiatus; it will likely serve as a "trial run."

Read more: War in Ukraine is only about Donbas, which Russia cannot take by force – Rubio

Dialogue with Europe

In addition, Ushakov stated that dialogue with Europe is also necessary in the context of the Ukrainian settlement, since "it supports Kyiv."

"It's not enough to talk only with Kyiv; we need to talk with all of Europe, which fully supports Kyiv, and perhaps Europe's position here is of such crucial importance," he said.

Read more: Talks between Ukraine, US, and Russia are planned to be held in Abu Dhabi in first half of November, - Peskov

What led up to this?