FPV drones, middle strike and deep strike: Ukraine and EU discussed defense funding for 2027

The Ministry of Defense held a series of meetings during a visit to Ukraine by a joint mission of the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Defence Industry and Space (DG DEFIS) and the European External Action Service (EEAS).

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense’s press service, according to Censor.NET.

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The European delegation was led by DG DEFIS Deputy Director-General Herald Ruijters.

The parties discussed mechanisms for verifying and overseeing the use of Ukraine Support Loan funds, cooperation under the EU–Ukraine Defence Industry Pact, and defense sector needs.

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Defense needs and priority areas

Deputy Minister of Defense for European Integration Serhii Boiev presented Ukraine’s defense funding needs for 2027 and priorities for allocating international support.

Particular emphasis was placed on unmanned systems, whose role on the battlefield continues to grow. Key priorities include supporting the production of Ukrainian FPV drones and middle-strike and deep-strike capabilities.

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Joint production and integration of Ukraine’s defense industry into the EU

Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Hvozdiar presented the capabilities of Ukraine’s defense industry and outlined production priorities under the Ukraine Support Loan.

The parties discussed in detail the implementation of the EU–Ukraine Defence Industry Pact, the Drone Deal initiative, and the establishment of joint ventures.

"We are actively cooperating with European partners and seeking concrete results for both sides. Joint production is key to strengthening Ukraine’s defense capabilities today and Europe’s security in the future," said Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Hvozdiar.

The meeting also addressed the further integration of Ukraine’s defense industry into the EU’s defense industrial ecosystem, expanded production cooperation, and a stronger long-term partnership.

Transparency and defense procurement reform

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mstyslav Banik discussed verification, accountability, and procurement approaches with the EU delegation, with the participation of Artem Romaniukov, acting director of the Defense Procurement Agency DOT, and the DPA team.

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The Ministry of Defense’s priorities in this area are:

improving defense procurement legislation to reflect wartime realities and EU recommendations;

shifting procurement to competitive procedures and moving more tenders onto electronic platforms to minimize the human factor.

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"We see competition growing and the market expanding, and we are saving substantial funds. Some tenders have already been completed successfully, and deliveries to the military have begun. In this way, the Ministry of Defense, together with the DPA, is creating a simple system with zero tolerance for corruption and illicit schemes, while remaining transparent with our partners," said Deputy Minister of Defense Mstyslav Banik.