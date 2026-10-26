Government will propose new mobilisation and reservation system by 1 December, - Koretskyi

Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi has stated that a new mobilisation and reservation system must be developed by 1 December, under which businesses will ensure the predictable recruitment of employees into the armed forces.

The head of government made this statement during the Kyiv International Economic Forum, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"We need to work together to devise a new social model. Let everyone be reserved, but let companies provide a predictable supply of people for mobilisation into the army. This is an idealistic model; if such a solution could be found, there would be no need to search people in the streets," he explained.

According to Koretskyi, preparations for the possible introduction of such a system need to begin immediately.

Read more: Government announces final changes to mobilisation exemptions. LIST

"The survival of the state is at stake, so this must be taken into account. Because increasing the accountability of those who are hiding (from mobilisation - Ed.) is also on the agenda. It’s all part of a complex issue. We must draw up a new social contract by 1 December," the Prime Minister continued.

The head of government, together with the ministers for the economy and defence, will bring together major businesses and industry associations to discuss this.

"These discussions cannot go on indefinitely. We will never find a solution that way. But based on feedback from the business community, we will definitely be proposing this new social contract, along with a new form and system of mobilisation and reservation, by 1 December," he concluded.

Read more: Number of deferrals is rising by tens of thousands every month, - Koretskyi, citing reasons for revising reservation criteria

What led up to this?

Earlier, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi stated that the government had finalised preparations for changes to the reservation system, notably that the maximum level would no longer be 100 per cent, and that full reservations would be available for enterprises fulfilling their mobilisation obligations.

Read more: "No people – no resources at front": "General Chereshnia" advocates for 100% retention of reservations for defense industry