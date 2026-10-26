12-year-old Artem Koval, wounded in Russian attack on Nova Vodolaha, dies in hospital

Twelve-year-old Artem Koval, who sustained severe injuries in the Russian strike on Nova Vodolaha on October 19, has died in a Kyiv hospital. His younger sister was killed at the scene.

Suspilne Kharkiv reported this, citing a social media post by Oleksandr Yesin, head of the Nova Vodolaha community, according to Censor.NET.

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Doctors fought for the boy’s life for more than a week

"Our community has been shaken by a terrible tragedy whose cruelty is impossible to comprehend with either the mind or the heart. The Russian strike on Nova Vodolaha on October 19, 2026, has claimed the life of a second child from the same family — 12-year-old Artem Koval has died in a Kyiv hospital," Yesin wrote.

According to him, doctors in the capital fought for the boy’s life for more than a week.

"Unfortunately, there was no miracle — his injuries proved unsurvivable. His younger sister, eight-year-old Arina, was killed instantly at the scene of the strike," the community head said.

See more: Ruscists strike park in Kharkiv region with drone: 6 killed, including an infant, 15 injured. PHOTO

Background

The Russian strike on the settlement of Nova Vodolaha in the Kharkiv region took place on October 19. Six people were killed, including children.

Primary school teacher Inna Mariukhna and her one-year-old daughter Anhelina were among those killed.

See more: Russian forces attacked transport company in Derhachi; four employees are in serious condition (updated). PHOTOS