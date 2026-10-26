12-year-old Artem Koval, wounded in Russian attack on Nova Vodolaha, dies in hospital
Twelve-year-old Artem Koval, who sustained severe injuries in the Russian strike on Nova Vodolaha on October 19, has died in a Kyiv hospital. His younger sister was killed at the scene.
Suspilne Kharkiv reported this, citing a social media post by Oleksandr Yesin, head of the Nova Vodolaha community, according to Censor.NET.
Doctors fought for the boy’s life for more than a week
"Our community has been shaken by a terrible tragedy whose cruelty is impossible to comprehend with either the mind or the heart. The Russian strike on Nova Vodolaha on October 19, 2026, has claimed the life of a second child from the same family — 12-year-old Artem Koval has died in a Kyiv hospital," Yesin wrote.
According to him, doctors in the capital fought for the boy’s life for more than a week.
"Unfortunately, there was no miracle — his injuries proved unsurvivable. His younger sister, eight-year-old Arina, was killed instantly at the scene of the strike," the community head said.
Background
- The Russian strike on the settlement of Nova Vodolaha in the Kharkiv region took place on October 19. Six people were killed, including children.
- Primary school teacher Inna Mariukhna and her one-year-old daughter Anhelina were among those killed.
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