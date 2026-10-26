Soldiers of 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade led 8 civilians out of Lyman and used their bodies to shield them from drone. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 63rd Brigade rescued eight civilians from Lyman: one soldier took the impact of a drone strike himself.

This was reported by the press service of the 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

A two-day evacuation from Lyman took place under constant Russian drone attacks

Servicemen of the Third Army Corps’ 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade carried out an extremely difficult two-day operation to evacuate eight civilians under enemy fire in Lyman.

During an enemy FPV drone attack, one soldier shielded the civilians from the blast with his body.

The operation began after soldiers of the 7th Company of the 3rd Mechanized Battalion successfully completed their primary combat mission.

Upon learning that civilians were trapped, the soldiers organized a rescue mission that lasted two days amid persistent Russian ambushes and relentless enemy drone attacks.

A combined strike and search team operated on the ground, comprising Ukrainian defenders and French and American legionnaires with the call signs Flash, Cowboy, Spad, Chandra, and Fanta.

Aerial reconnaissance coordinated their movements from above, identifying safe routes and warning them of enemy ambushes.

The mortar battery and UGV unit provided logistical support and carried out an extremely difficult crossing using MaxxPro armored vehicles.

Soldier shielded civilians with his body during FPV drone attack

During the final stage of the evacuation, a Russian FPV drone detected and attacked the group.

One serviceman took the impact himself, shielding the civilians with his body. The hero sustained a severe injury but saved their lives. Thanks to the reconnaissance platoon’s swift actions, the wounded soldier was evacuated in time and received medical assistance.

Read more: 350 children remain in compulsory evacuation zone in Donetsk region, - Regional Military Administration

Evacuees include three wheelchair users and a severely wounded man

Among the eight people rescued were some of the most vulnerable local residents:

an elderly woman;

three people with disabilities who use wheelchairs;

a man with a severe leg injury.

All have now been taken to a safe location.

Official position of the Third Army Corps

"Evacuation is always a chance to save lives. At the cost of extraordinary efforts, our soldiers’ health and sometimes their lives, we pull people out of hell itself. The Third Army Corps once again urgently calls on civilians: leave frontline settlements early! Do not wait until rescue becomes impossible."

Read more: Mandatory evacuation zone for children has been extended in Kramatorsk, - RMA