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News Drone attacks on gas stations
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Russians strike gas station in Zaporizhzhia: two injured. PHOTOS

Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia on the evening of October 26, striking the grounds of a gas station.

Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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"Two people were injured in the strike on the grounds of a gas station – a 46-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man," the statement said.

Read more: Occupiers strike house in Zaporizhzhia: family killed

Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia gas station injures two
Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia gas station injures two

See more: Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia: number of casualties has risen to five, including child. PHOTOS

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gas station (122) Zaporizhzhya (924) Zaporizhzhia region (2487) Zaporizkyy district (594)
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