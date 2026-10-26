Russians strike gas station in Zaporizhzhia: two injured. PHOTOS
Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia on the evening of October 26, striking the grounds of a gas station.
Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
"Two people were injured in the strike on the grounds of a gas station – a 46-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man," the statement said.
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