Russians strike gas station in Zaporizhzhia: two injured. PHOTOS

Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia on the evening of October 26, striking the grounds of a gas station.

Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"Two people were injured in the strike on the grounds of a gas station – a 46-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man," the statement said.

Read more: Occupiers strike house in Zaporizhzhia: family killed









See more: Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia: number of casualties has risen to five, including child. PHOTOS