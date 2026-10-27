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News Shelling of Kharkiv region
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Enemy launched missile strike on Izium: houses and cars were damaged. PHOTO

On the morning of 27 October 2026, the enemy launched a missile strike on Izium in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Initial details

"The enemy launched a missile strike on the city of Izium. Eight private residential buildings, a garage and seven cars were damaged," the statement reads.

See more: Russian forces attacked Izium with KAB bombs: three people injured, seven buildings damaged. PHOTOS

Russian strike on Izium on 27 October

According to the Regional Military Administration, fortunately, there were no casualties.

What led up to this?

Read more: Enemy strikes Kharkiv: two killed and four injured, including 17-year-old girl. PHOTOS (updated)

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shoot out (19547) Izyum (176) Kharkiv region (2101) Izyumskyy district (200)
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