Enemy launched missile strike on Izium: houses and cars were damaged. PHOTO
On the morning of 27 October 2026, the enemy launched a missile strike on Izium in the Kharkiv region.
This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
Initial details
"The enemy launched a missile strike on the city of Izium. Eight private residential buildings, a garage and seven cars were damaged," the statement reads.
According to the Regional Military Administration, fortunately, there were no casualties.
What led up to this?
- Earlier reports detailed the consequences of the shelling over the 26–27 October period: there were fatalities, dozens of wounded and widespread destruction.
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