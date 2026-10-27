Consequences of shelling over 26–27 October period: fatalities, dozens of injured and damage. PHOTOS

Throughout 26 October and into the night of 27 October, Russian troops shelled the Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Chernihiv and other regions of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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There have been fatalities and injuries, including children. Residential buildings, businesses, vehicles, administrative buildings and infrastructure have been damaged.

Donetsk region: three dead and 22 injured in the past 24 hours

According to police reports, on 26 October, Russian forces carried out 1,768 strikes along the front line and in residential areas of the Donetsk region. Ten settlements came under fire.

In Kramatorsk, one person was killed and another injured when an FPV drone struck. Ten attacks damaged three private homes, a service station, cars and a national flag.

In Sukhanivka, an FPV drone killed the driver of a civilian car.

In Yasnohirka, the Russians dropped four KAB-250 aerial bombs. Sixteen people were injured, including a 13-year-old girl. Thirty-eight private homes, an express delivery facility, two shops and five civilian vehicles were damaged.

In Sloviansk, three people were injured and seven private homes, a shop, a garage and cars were damaged. Another person was injured in Pryvillia.

A business in Oleksandrivka and civilian vehicles in Adamivka and Zoloti Prudy were also damaged.

Separately, a night-time strike on Iverske was reported at around 02:30 on 27 October. According to preliminary information, one person was killed and another was injured.

Read more: Konotop has been without power for four days following Russian strikes: no forecast for when power will be restored

Kharkiv region: three dead, a child among the injured

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and 12 settlements in the region. According to regional authorities, three people were killed and eight others were injured, said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the regional military administration.

In Kharkiv, two men aged 41 and 60 were killed. A 60-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man were injured. Two other people – a 61-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl – suffered acute stress reactions.

In the village of Shevchenkove, a 74-year-old woman died, whilst another man of the same age suffered an acute stress reaction. In Vilshany, two 58-year-old men were injured, and a 77-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction. Also, in a forest near Kutuzivka, a 43-year-old man was injured by the explosion of an unknown device.

In Kharkiv, four blocks of flats, a children’s facility, three civilian enterprises, 12 cars, an administrative building and 20 garages were damaged.

Damage was also reported in the Izium, Kupiansk, Kharkiv and Lozova districts.

At around 02:40 on 27 October, Russian forces struck Izium with a jet-powered drone. The strike hit the central part of the city: an administrative building was damaged and a fire broke out. At the time of reporting, there were no reports of casualties.

Kherson region: civilians injured, medical facility damaged

According to the regional military administration, over the past 24 hours Russian troops have attacked Kherson and settlements across the region using aircraft, artillery, multiple launch rocket systems and drones. The official report stated that three people were injured, including one child, said the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

A multi-storey building, six private homes, a garage and a car were damaged.

In Beryslav, explosives dropped from drones damaged a block of flats. In Komyshany, four private homes were damaged by artillery shelling and drone attacks.

In Kherson, Russian forces shelled the Dniprovskyi district, where a private house and a garage were damaged. An FPV drone strike on a closed shop caused a fire.

The Russians also attacked the grounds of a medical facility in the city centre. According to the Regional Military Administration, at midday on 26 October, a ‘Molniya’-type drone struck one of the healthcare facilities. A 62-year-old nurse was injured whilst at work; she is believed to have suffered blast injuries.

Dnipropetrovsk region: three injured, infrastructure damaged

According to regional authorities, on the morning of 27 October, it emerged that there had been over 40 Russian attacks on five districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The enemy used drones and aerial bombs, said RMA head Oleksandr Hanzha.

Infrastructure has been damaged in Dnipro.

In the Synelnykivskyi district, the communities of Shakhtarska, Vasylkivska and Petropavlivska came under attack. Block-of-flats and private houses, as well as cars, were damaged, and fires broke out.

Two women, aged 55 and 77, were taken to hospital with moderate injuries. Another woman, aged 27, is receiving outpatient treatment.

In the Nikopol district, the district centre and the communities of Marhanetsk, Myrivka and Chervonohryhorivka came under fire. A private house was damaged.

In the Pavlohrad district, a private home and infrastructure in the Bohdanivska and Troitska communities were damaged. In the Kamianske district, Russian troops attacked the Verkhivtsevska community.

Read more: Two ballistic missiles and 255 UAVs, including 56 jet-powered ones, were neutralised by air defence forces. INFOGRAPHICS

Zaporizhzhia region: five people injured

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out 908 strikes on 59 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. According to regional authorities, five people were injured, including a 17-year-old boy, said Ivan Fedorov, co-chair of the regional defence council.

The Russian military carried out 25 air strikes, 689 attacks using various types of drones, predominantly FPV drones, seven attacks with multiple launch rocket systems and 187 artillery strikes.

Zaporizhzhia and dozens of other settlements in the region came under attack.

Sumy region: three injured in drone strikes

In the Sumy region, Russian troops attacked border communities with strike drones. According to police reports, three civilians were injured.

In the Shostka community, a 46-year-old man was injured when a Russian UAV struck. In the Berezivka community, a drone struck a car, injuring a 64-year-old man. In the Seredyno-Budska community, an 84-year-old woman was injured.

Chernihiv region: fires in residential buildings, children affected

In the Chernihiv region, Russian troops attacked settlements with drones, according to Viacheslav Chaus, head of the regional military administration

In a village in the Kholmyn community, two homes and outbuildings caught fire following two attacks. A married couple – a man and a woman – were injured. Paramedics treated them at the scene.

Four explosions were heard in Semenivka. A community centre and a residential house were hit, causing a fire. An elderly woman and a 34-year-old man were injured. Around midnight, an FPV drone also struck a car.

On the morning of 27 October, a drone attacked a residential building in a village in the Menska community. A fire broke out, injuring a woman and a 12-year-old child.

In a village in the Kozelets community, a cow was killed the previous day as a result of a strike by a Russian drone.

Poltava and Mykolaiv regions: houses and a car damaged

In the Poltava region, in the Omelnytska community of the Kremenchuk district, debris from a Russian drone fell onto the grounds of a allotment garden association, according to Vitalii Diakivnych, head of the regional military administration.

A holiday home caught fire, and windows in neighbouring buildings were also damaged. According to preliminary reports, no one was injured.

In the Mykolaiv region, a Russian FPV drone attacked the Halytsynivska community, according to the head of the regional military administration, Heorhii Reshetilov. In the village of Lupareve, a car was damaged; there were no casualties. The region was also attacked by Shahed-type strike drones – according to available information, there was no damage or casualties.