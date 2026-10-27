Two ballistic missiles and 255 UAVs, including 56 jet-powered ones, were neutralised by air defence forces. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 27 October, Russian occupying forces launched ballistic missiles and various types of UAVs at Ukraine.

This is stated in a report by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What weapons did the enemy use?

The Russians launched Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles from the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, 280 Shahed-type strike UAVs (69 of which were jet-powered), Gerbera UAVs, and ‘Parodiya’-type decoy drones from the following directions: Orel, Millerovo, Kursk, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation; the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Donetsk; and the TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea – Hvardiiske.

The main target of the attack was Kyiv.

Read more: Konotop has been without power for four days following Russian strikes: no forecast for when power will be restored

How did the air defence systems perform?

As of 09:00, air defence systems had shot down or neutralised 257 enemy targets: 2 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles and 255 enemy UAVs of the Shahed type (56 of which were jet-powered), Gerbera, and other types of drones.

At the same time, several attack drones are still in the air.

Enemy air strikes have been recorded at 25 locations, and debris from downed targets has been found at 16 locations.

Read more: Consequences of strikes on Kyiv: one woman killed, 15 people injured (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS