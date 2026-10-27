Zelenskyy is holding talks with Stubb and Støre following their talks with Putin, – Office of President

Volodymyr Zelenskyy is holding talks with Alexander Stubb and Jonas Gahr Støre following their negotiations with the dictator Putin.

This was reported by the President’s adviser Dmytro Lytvyn, according to Censor.NET, citing Suspilne.

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Details

According to him, the head of state is currently holding talks with the President of Finland and the Prime Minister of Norway following their discussions with Putin.

Read more: EU is looking for representative for potential talks with Putin. Stubb is among candidates – Politico

Conversation with Putin

It was previously reported that the leaders of Finland and Norway had held talks with the dictator Putin.

The talks with Putin were held in consultation with Ukraine.

This is Putin’s first direct contact with top-level European leaders who support Kyiv since French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Putin in July last year.

Read more: Zelenskyy held another meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Støre; they discussed the next steps toward peace