Zelenskyy is holding talks with Stubb and Støre following their talks with Putin, – Office of President
Volodymyr Zelenskyy is holding talks with Alexander Stubb and Jonas Gahr Støre following their negotiations with the dictator Putin.
This was reported by the President’s adviser Dmytro Lytvyn, according to Censor.NET, citing Suspilne.
Details
According to him, the head of state is currently holding talks with the President of Finland and the Prime Minister of Norway following their discussions with Putin.
Conversation with Putin
- It was previously reported that the leaders of Finland and Norway had held talks with the dictator Putin.
- The talks with Putin were held in consultation with Ukraine.
- This is Putin’s first direct contact with top-level European leaders who support Kyiv since French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Putin in July last year.
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