The Verkhovna Rada plans to consider Bill No. 10242, which provides for up to 8 years of imprisonment for using data from state registries during martial law. This would effectively allow for the imprisonment of investigative journalists who expose the illegal enrichment of officials.

Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, wrote about this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

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Up to 8 years in prison for copying data from registries

"Instead of the anti-corruption laws for which the EU is providing Ukraine with funding, Zelenskyy’s lawmakers want to vote tomorrow to imprison journalists who write about their assets," he notes.

According to Shabunin, Bill No. 10242 (authored by MP Mamka, formerly of the Opposition Platform—For Life party) imposes up to 8 years in prison for "copying" data from state registries during martial law.

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A threat to investigative journalists and their sources

"It is from these registries that journalists learn about the luxury apartments owned by officials’ relatives, trips by members of parliament to russia, and wealth that cannot be earned on a lawmaker’s salary. A journalist can be made an ‘accomplice,’ and his source—a criminal. Eight years is already a serious crime—that is, wiretapping and surveillance of both the journalist and the source," adds Shabunin.

He points out that the Rada has already rejected this bill TWICE.

"And now they’re pushing it through for the third time. Meanwhile, Zelenskyy’s lawmakers are NOT voting on the anti-corruption laws on which EU funding depends. In just one session week in October, Ukraine lost out on 650 million euros. That amount could buy 100,000 Shahed interceptor drones. It’s easier for Zelenskyy’s lawmakers to imprison those who expose their wealth than to vote for the funds needed for Ukraine’s survival. We’ll publish the names of everyone who votes ‘yes,’"—concludes the head of the AntAC.

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