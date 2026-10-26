55% of Ukrainians see positive progress in fight against corruption, while 41% consider Ukraine to be hopelessly corrupt, - to KIIS. INFOGRAPHICS

The percentage of Ukrainians who believe Ukraine is hopelessly corrupt rose from 35% in December 2025 to 41% in October 2026.

This is according to data from a KIIS sociological survey, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

According to the survey, 55% of respondents believe that there are genuine efforts to combat corruption in Ukraine and that positive changes are taking place.

However, 41% of respondents believe that Ukraine is hopelessly corrupt.

Read more: 48% of Ukrainians support creating national unity coalition and national salvation government – poll. INFOGRAPHICS

The KIIS noted that this question was last asked in December 2025 (following the scandal surrounding the "Mindich tapes").

"As can be seen, the figures have deteriorated slightly: the percentage of those who consider Ukraine hopelessly corrupt has risen from 35% to 41% (the share of those who, on the contrary, see positive changes was 57% previously and is now 55%, but the difference is within the margin of error).

However, considering that there was a series of corruption scandals between December 2025 and October 2026, the decline in the figures is not as significant as one might have expected," the sociologists explained.

War and corruption

In the same poll, KIIS asked questions regarding war and peace.

Read more: 61 per cent of Ukrainians are categorically opposed to withdrawal of troops from Donbas, even in exchange for security guarantees, – KIIS. PHOTO

"As can be seen, those who share the pessimistic narrative about hopeless corruption also hold more pessimistic views on issues of war and peace.

For example, while 27% of those who see positive progress in the fight against corruption are willing to approve the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donetsk Oblast in exchange for security guarantees (and 70% are strongly opposed), among those who consider Ukraine hopelessly corrupt, the figure is 47% (and 48% are strongly opposed).

"While 76% of the former group are willing to endure the war for as long as necessary, only 43% of the latter group feel the same way," the report noted.

Among those who see positive progress in the fight against corruption, only 12% agree with the statement that the Ukrainian government should be more conciliatory in peace negotiations. In contrast, among those who consider Ukraine hopelessly corrupt, this figure rises to one-third—31%.

Read more: Zelenskyy’s approval rating rose following "diesel deal" between U.S. and Russia, - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

Methodology

The survey was conducted from October 8 to 16, 2026. A total of 1,031 respondents were interviewed.

Under normal circumstances, the formal statistical margin of error for such a sample (with a confidence level of 0.95 and accounting for a design effect of 1.3) did not exceed 4.0% for indicators close to 50%, 3.4% for indicators close to 25%, 2.4% for indicators close to 10%, and 1.7% for indicators close to 5%.

Read more: 62% of Ukrainians ready to endure war for as long as necessary – poll. PHOTO