Putin, in conversation with Stubb and Støre: To achieve peace in Ukraine, Russia’s interests must be taken into account

During a conversation with the leaders of Finland and Norway, dictator Putin stressed the importance of "taking Russia’s interests into account" for peace in Ukraine.

This was reported by the Kremlin’s press service, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

They noted that Finland and Norway were the initiators of the conversation.

"The participants welcomed the agreement reached to resume trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the United States in Abu Dhabi in the first half of November, aimed, in particular, at addressing issues related to ensuring the security of Russia and Ukraine following a complete cessation of hostilities," the statement said.

The Kremlin stated that Putin reminded Stubb and Støre of the "root causes" of the war in Ukraine.

Read more: EU is looking for representative for potential talks with Putin. Stubb is among candidates – Politico

"Achieving a just, long-term peace is possible only if the legitimate interests of the Russian Federation are fully and unconditionally taken into account. At the same time, attention was drawn to the confrontational policies of the EU and NATO countries, which are leading to a protracted hostilities.

Issues related to ensuring security and stability in the Baltic Sea and Northern Europe regions were discussed. In this regard, the President of Finland and the Prime Minister of Norway reaffirmed the importance of adhering to international maritime law and the principle of freedom of navigation," the statement noted.

The Kremlin added that Stubb, Støre, and the dictator agreed to "continue maintaining direct telephone contact."

Read more: Stubb and Støre held telephone conversation with Putin: Direct negotiations are needed to end war

A conversation with Putin

The leaders of Finland and Norway held talks with dictator Putin.

The talks with Putin were held in consultation with Ukraine.

This is Putin’s first direct contact with top-level European leaders who support Kyiv since French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Putin in July last year.

Read more: Zelenskyy is holding talks with Stubb and Støre following their talks with Putin, – Office of President