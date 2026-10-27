Stubb and Støre called on Putin to de-escalate situation regarding Ukraine’s energy sector – Zelenskyy held talks with leaders of Finland and Norway

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has confirmed that he held a telephone conversation with the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, and the Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Støre.

He announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What did they discuss?

According to Zelenskyy, they discussed the outcome of their call earlier today to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

The conversation also saw a continuation of the discussions begun in Oslo with representatives from the US, Europe and NATO.

Read more: Stubb and Støre held telephone conversation with Putin: Direct negotiations are needed to end war

Details from Zelenskyy

"I am grateful for the detailed briefing and this active support for our diplomacy and joint peace efforts with all our partners. Alex and Jonas made it clear to the Russian leader that real de-escalation measures are needed regarding our energy sector and infrastructure," Zelenskyy emphasised.

During the conversation, they also discussed preparations for a trilateral meeting scheduled for November at the level of the Ukrainian, American and Russian delegations.

"Finland and Norway, as countries bordering Russia, have a particular interest in sound and reliable security solutions. We also discussed various formats for our cooperation with partners in Europe, which could be useful for further supporting diplomacy, our defence and collective security.

There must be peace, de-escalation is needed, and Russia’s prolongation of the war must come to an end. Thank you to everyone who stands with Ukraine!" Zelenskyy concluded.

Read more: EU is looking for representative for potential talks with Putin. Stubb is among candidates – Politico

Talks with Putin

It was previously reported that the leaders of Finland and Norway had held talks with the dictator Putin.

The talks with Putin were held in consultation with Ukraine.

This is Putin’s first direct contact with top-level European leaders who support Kyiv since French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Putin in July last year.

It later emerged that Zelenskyy was holding talks with Stubb and Støre following their discussions with Putin.

Read more: Zelenskyy is holding talks with Stubb and Støre following their talks with Putin, – Office of President