Frederiksen criticised talks between leaders of Finland and Norway with Putin: This was not agreed with any of us
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is not particularly pleased with the telephone conversation her Scandinavian counterparts had with Putin.
According to Censor.NET, she said about this in a comment to DR.
"I am very sceptical about this independent initiative by Norway and Finland. It was not agreed with any of us," said Frederiksen.
What led up to this?
- The leaders of Finland and Norway held talks with dictator Putin.
- The talks with Putin were held in consultation with Ukraine.
- This is Putin’s first direct contact with top-level European leaders who support Kyiv since French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Putin in July last year.
- Zelenskyy also held a telephone conversation with Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.
- According to Stubb, the discussion was "frank and businesslike".
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