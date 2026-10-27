SIGNUM operators destroyed convoy of Russian military vehicles: three ’Ural’ trucks and two petrol tankers were destroyed. VIDEO
Drone operators from the SIGNUM unit destroyed five pieces of Russian military equipment by attacking the enemy convoy whilst it was on the move.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian pilots first struck three ‘Ural’ lorries that were travelling in a convoy along a road.
Subsequently, two more Russian petrol tankers were hit, whilst their drivers attempted to flee from the Ukrainian drones.
The video footage released shows the drones attacking enemy vehicles and thick plumes of black smoke rising above the road.
Towards the end of the clip, footage filmed by the Russians from the road is shown, depicting vehicles engulfed in flames and the aftermath of the strikes by Ukrainian drone operators.
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