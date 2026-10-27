Paramedic wounded in Russian missile strike on Kyiv continued saving people’s lives. PHOTOS

Two emergency medical workers, aged 42 and 49, were injured during a Russian missile attack on Kyiv on 26 October. Despite their injuries, one of them continued saving people at the impact site.

The Kyiv Centre for Emergency Medical Care and Disaster Medicine reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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The crew had finished responding to a call and returned to their vehicle when a powerful explosion occurred nearby. The blast wave shattered the vehicle’s windows, and flying glass injured both workers.

When a second explosion occurred, the paramedic and medical technician took cover beneath the ambulance.

"This time, the vehicle they use every day to save lives became their shelter. And it saved them," the centre said.







The attack left the paramedic with a closed chest injury, a laceration to his left hand and acoustic barotrauma. The medical technician was diagnosed with a blast injury.

Despite his injuries, the paramedic continued helping others injured in the Russian strike. Both ambulance workers were later hospitalised.

The Kyiv City State Administration’s Health Department thanked the medical workers for their professionalism and courage, highlighting the dangers emergency crews face every day.

As a reminder, on the evening of 26 October and during the night of 27 October, Russian forces launched missile strikes on Kyiv. A 46-year-old woman was killed in the attacks, and a further 15 people were injured.

See more: In Kyiv, traffic on Pivdennyi Bridge toward left bank will be partially restricted from October 27 to November 1. PHOTO