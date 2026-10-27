Europe seeks format for talks with Moscow: Merz singles out Norway and Finland

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Russia’s war against Ukraine cannot be ended without Kyiv’s participation in peace talks. He also stressed that European countries must be involved in the negotiating process.

Censor.NET reports, citing Merz’s statement quoted by Reuters.

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Merz insists on Ukrainian and European participation in talks

Speaking at the Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore, Friedrich Merz discussed diplomatic efforts to organise talks with Russia.

According to him, ending the war depends on one person’s decision. At the same time, the chancellor stressed that support for Ukraine from Germany and other European states remains important.

Merz described aid to Ukraine as a defence of both its territorial integrity and the European political order.

He warned against a scenario in which Russia, China and the United States attempt to agree on ending the war without Ukraine’s participation.

"Russia, Ukraine, the United States and European countries must be at the negotiating table," the German chancellor said.

According to Merz, as long as Russian dictator Vladimir Putin remains unwilling to end the war, Germany and Europe will continue supporting Ukraine.

Read more: Merz on transferring frozen Russian assets to US control: They must remain in Europe

Norway and Finland help seek a format for talks

The German chancellor said European countries are trying to determine a format for negotiations with the Russian authorities. He specifically highlighted Norway and Finland’s constructive role in these efforts.

On 27 October, the leaders of the two countries called Vladimir Putin to urge him to end the war against Ukraine.

Before the call, they consulted with the Ukrainian side so they could convey Kyiv’s position on the forthcoming peace talks in Abu Dhabi.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also commented on the Finnish and Norwegian leaders’ conversation with Putin. According to him, they stressed the need for concrete steps to reduce tensions, particularly regarding strikes on Ukraine’s energy and other infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen expressed scepticism about the Norwegian and Finnish leaders’ talks with the Russian dictator.

Zelenskyy expects a trilateral meeting of Ukrainian, US and Russian teams to take place in early November.