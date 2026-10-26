Zelenskyy expects trilateral meeting between Ukraine, US and Russia in early November

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects a trilateral meeting of Ukrainian, American and Russian teams to take place in early November.

According to Censor.NET, Zelenskyy wrote this on his Telegram channel following a meeting with Juozas Olekas, Speaker of Lithuania’s Seimas.

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Zelenskyy expects trilateral meeting in early November

The head of state briefed the Lithuanian speaker on the meetings in Oslo and the overall state of the negotiations.

"We expect the trilateral meeting of the American, Ukrainian and Russian teams to take place as early as November," Zelenskyy said.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed Ukraine’s European integration and the priorities of Lithuania’s presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2027 in detail.

Zelenskyy stressed the importance of opening the remaining two negotiating clusters for Ukraine by the end of 2026. This is necessary to begin closing negotiating chapters during Lithuania’s presidency.

Earlier, the Kremlin dictator’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the decision to resume peace talks with Ukraine does not entail a cessation of hostilities.

Watch more: Russia has launched around 1,600 guided bombs, 48 missiles and nearly 2,300 drones against Ukraine in the past week, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Background

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously said that a security meeting involving representatives of Ukraine, the US, the EU and NATO was planned for the following week in Brussels.

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