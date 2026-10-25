Russia has launched around 1,600 guided bombs, 48 missiles and nearly 2,300 drones against Ukraine in the past week, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Russian occupiers continue to attack Ukrainian territory using guided aerial bombs, various types of missiles and attack drones.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.

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Russian attacks on Ukraine

Indeed, this week alone, Russia has fired around 1,600 guided aerial bombs, 48 missiles of various types – including ballistic missiles – and nearly 2,300 attack drones at Ukraine.

"Unfortunately, there are casualties almost every day as a result of these brutal strikes. Last night, four people were killed as a result of Russian shelling in the Dnipropetrovsk region. My condolences go out to their families and loved ones. A further 22 people were injured, including an 11-year-old girl. In Vinnytsia, a Russian drone struck a high-rise block of flats. Six people were injured. In Kharkiv, the Russians first struck a DIY store and then cynically launched a second strike on the emergency services who had arrived at the scene. Rescuers were injured," said Zelenskyy.

There were also strikes last night on thermal power stations, substations, coal mines, grain silos, shopping centres and a postal terminal. Damage has been reported in nine regions.

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Support for Ukraine

The President emphasised that this is how Russia is responding to diplomacy and de-isolation. He noted the importance of ensuring that support for Ukrainian defenders is not reduced whilst negotiations are ongoing.

"We need to unblock the deliveries of interceptors for the ‘Patriots’ that have already been agreed by the Europeans. We need to continue supporting Ukrainian combat aviation to defend against ‘suicide’ missiles. Every such defence package, especially ahead of winter, helps to save lives. I thank all our partners who are helping in this way," he added.

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