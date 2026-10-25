Zelenskyy confirmed resumption of full-scale operation of Starlink and Starshield: "Speed is just what we need". VIDEO

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has confirmed that Starlink services have resumed for Ukraine.

He announced this in an address, according to Censor.NET.

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Details from Zelenskyy

"The most important news today: Starlink and Starshield have resumed operations at the speeds they had before all these restrictions. The speed is now just as we need it to be. Restoration began last night, and by this morning the speeds were already sufficient to use this connection. This is very important; it is crucial for our frontline logistics and for defending Ukraine against cruise missiles," the head of state emphasised.

According to him, this morning he received a briefing from Ukraine’s Minister of Defence, Yevhen Khmara.

"We have carried out checks: Starlink and Starshield are working. I would like to thank all Americans, all our partners, who have taken all this seriously and are genuinely helping us. Thank you to the members of Congress, the senators, all the media, the State Department and the President," Zelenskyy emphasised.

It was previously reported that Starlink is once again operating at speeds of over 161 km/h.

Read more: Musk explained Starlink restrictions: Ukrainian military breached terms of use

Restrictions on Starlink’s operation in Ukraine

On 14 October, volunteer and former adviser to the Minister of Defence Serhiy Sternenko stated that, during the night, SpaceX had restricted the operation of Starlink terminals for the Ukrainian military. As a result, he said, "a number of important missions were disrupted". The restrictions were imposed on data transmission depending on the speed of the UAVs using Starlink.

This information was subsequently confirmed by Serhiy Beskrestnov (Flash). According to him, the restrictions may also complicate the use of drones designed to intercept jet-powered ‘shahids’.

Units of the 7th Airborne Corps also reported that they began to experience problems with Starlink connectivity in the Huliaipole sector last night. This concerns the Starshield package – the so-called military package, which previously had no data transmission speed restrictions.

Later, former Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov stated that network operations were being restored at speeds of up to 160 km/h.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk stated that he does not set the limits for Starshield, which Ukraine uses. This system is controlled by the US government, not SpaceX.

According to Reuters,the order to restrict Starshield for Ukraine came from the White House.

On 16 October, US President Trump stated that Washington was not involved in slowing down the ‘military package’ of the Starlink (Starshield) satellite communications system for the Ukrainian military.

On 19 October, Zelenskyy reported that in various sectors of the front line, Ukrainian military equipment fitted with the Starlink system ceases to function at speeds of 130–161 kilometres per hour.

Hegset stated that the Pentagon had not issued any orders to restrict Starshield.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump had phoned Musk and asked him to lift the restrictions on the military version of Starlink in Ukraine, whilst on Thursday Trump said that "the main thing is that he’s put everything back the way it was" and declined to comment on whether he had phoned Musk.

On 22 October, Trump declined to say whether he had telephoned SpaceX owner Elon Musk regarding the speed restrictions on the military version of Starlink in Ukraine.

According to Politico, as of the morning of Friday 23 October, the Ukrainian military were still facing Starlink speed restrictions, despite Trump having announced that the services had resumed full operation.

Read on "Censor.NET": " At present, we have not observed the lifting of restrictions on Starlink," – Beskrestnov (Flash)