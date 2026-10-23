Currently, we are not seeing any lifting of restrictions on Starlink, - Beskrestnov (Flash)

The speed limits for Starlink, which Ukrainian soldiers are using, have not yet been completely lifted.

This was stated by Serhii (Flash) Beskrestnov, an advisor on defense technology, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"At this time, we have not observed any lifting of speed limits on Starlink. There are isolated cases where Starlink may operate slightly faster than the limit, but this is likely due to the SpaceX algorithm or specific usage conditions, rather than the lifting of the speed limit," he noted.

Earlier, Donald Trump claimed that Musk had lifted Starlink’s speed limits for Ukraine

Read more: Starlink and Starshield restrictions remain in place, Zelenskyy says

Restrictions on Starlink operations in Ukraine

On October 14, volunteer and former adviser to the defence minister Serhii Sternenko said SpaceX had restricted the operation of Starlink terminals used by Ukrainian troops overnight. According to him, this had "disrupted a number of important missions". Data transmission restrictions were imposed depending on the speed of UAVs using Starlink.

Serhii Beskrestnov (Flash) later confirmed the information. According to him, the restrictions could also complicate the use of interceptor drones against jet-powered Shaheds.

Units of the Air Assault Forces’ 7th Corps also said they had begun recording Starlink connectivity problems on the Huliaipole axis overnight. The problems concerned the Starshield package — the so-called military package, which previously had no data transmission speed restrictions.

Former Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov later said network operations were being restored at speeds of up to 160 km/h.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk said he does not determine the restrictions on Starshield used by Ukraine. The system is controlled by the US government, rather than SpaceX.

According to Reuters, the White House ordered the restrictions on Starshield for Ukraine.

On October 16, US President Trump said Washington was not involved in slowing down the "military package" of Starlink satellite communications (Starshield) used by Ukrainian troops.

On October 19, Zelenskyy reported that Ukrainian military assets equipped with Starlink stopped functioning at speeds of 130–161 km/h on various sections of the front.

Hegseth said the Pentagon had issued no orders to restrict Starshield.

Read more: Dispute arises in US over Starshield restrictions for Ukraine – Associated Press