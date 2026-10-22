Starlink and Starshield restrictions remain in place, Zelenskyy says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that speed restrictions on Starlink and Starshield terminals remain in place.

The president made the remarks to journalists before meeting Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

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Zelenskyy awaits information from Rubio

Asked whether the speed restrictions on Starlink terminals had been lifted, the president said they were still in effect.

"We are working on it," Zelenskyy said.

He also reiterated that he was awaiting information from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Starlink and the supply of interceptor missiles for Patriot air defence systems.

Read more: Day without Starlink on front line gave Russians "day off", while Ukrainian Armed Forces paid for it with their own blood – Butusov

Restrictions on Starlink operations in Ukraine

On October 14, volunteer and former adviser to the defence minister Serhii Sternenko said SpaceX had restricted the operation of Starlink terminals used by Ukrainian troops overnight. According to him, this had "disrupted a number of important missions". Data transmission restrictions were imposed depending on the speed of UAVs using Starlink.

Serhii Beskrestnov (Flash) later confirmed the information. According to him, the restrictions could also complicate the use of interceptor drones against jet-powered Shaheds.

Units of the Air Assault Forces’ 7th Corps also said they had begun recording Starlink connectivity problems on the Huliaipole axis overnight. The problems concerned the Starshield package — the so-called military package, which previously had no data transmission speed restrictions.

Former Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov later said network operations were being restored at speeds of up to 160 km/h.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk said he does not determine the restrictions on Starshield used by Ukraine. The system is controlled by the US government, rather than SpaceX.

According to Reuters, the White House ordered the restrictions on Starshield for Ukraine.

On October 16, US President Trump said Washington was not involved in slowing down the "military package" of Starlink satellite communications (Starshield) used by Ukrainian troops.

On October 19, Zelenskyy reported that Ukrainian military assets equipped with Starlink stopped functioning at speeds of 130–161 km/h on various sections of the front.

Hegseth said the Pentagon had issued no orders to restrict Starshield.

Read more: Ukrainian military lost millions of dollars’ worth of drones due to Starlink restrictions – NYT