Starlink works again at speeds over 161 km/h, - media

The Armed Forces and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine confirm that SpaceX's StarLink terminals and their military variants, StarShield, are once again operating at speeds exceeding 161 km/h.

According to Censor.NET, sources within the agency reported this to the "Interfax-Ukraine" news agency.

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Unofficial information

According to sources at the Ministry of Defense, as of the morning of October 24, Starlink / Starshield was operating at speeds exceeding 161 km/h. The ministry continues to monitor and conduct tests at higher speeds, determine upper limits, and assess the extent to which this communication service has actually been restored.

There is no official confirmation at this time.

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