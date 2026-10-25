Musk explained Starlink restrictions: Ukrainian military breached terms of use

American billionaire and SpaceX founder Elon Musk has claimed that the Ukrainian military allegedly breached the terms of use for Starlink terminals by using them for "offensive drone strikes".

He wrote about this on his social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

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Reason for the restrictions

He reiterated that "the use of the civilian commercial Starlink service for offensive drone strikes aimed at killing people has never been permitted and should never be permitted".

Whereas the Starshield system, according to Musk, is under the control of the US government, and decisions regarding it fall within its remit.

"The Ukrainian military breached the terms of use for Starlink and used it for offensive drone strikes aimed at killing people. This loophole was closed last week," wrote the American billionaire.

Read more: Starlink works again at speeds over 161 km/h, - media

Significance for the front line

The founder of SpaceX noted that "Starlink remains critical to Ukraine’s defence, as it is the only system that cannot be jammed or destroyed – at least not yet".

According to him, if Starlink were to be completely shut down, the Ukrainian front line "would collapse immediately". He noted that this was "not a threat, but simply a statement of fact".

Read more: Starshield speed for Ukraine’s Armed Forces still restricted, interceptor missile deliveries delayed – Zelenskyy

On the company’s contribution

"Starlink also played a decisive role in preventing Russia from overrunning Ukraine in the early days of the war, when all other means of communication had been destroyed or jammed by Russia. SpaceX has done far more to defend Ukraine than any other private company on Earth. FAR more. At the same time, I feel nothing but ABSOLUTE CONTEMPT for the hypocritical, evil warmongers who advocate endless slaughter without offering any realistic solutions to the conflict. Burn in hell. That’s all," wrote Musk.

Restrictions on Starlink’s operations in Ukraine