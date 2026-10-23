Starshield speed for Ukraine’s Armed Forces still restricted, interceptor missile deliveries delayed – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that speed restrictions on Starlink and its military version, Starshield, remain in place in Ukraine, while deliveries of interceptor missiles to defend against Russian ballistic missiles are delayed.

He said this during an online meeting at the Hudson Institute, Censor.NET reports, citing Suspilne.

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What Zelenskyy said

"Speed restrictions on Starlink and Starshield remain in place, and the speed has still not been restored. Secondly, deliveries of interceptor missiles to defend us against Russian ballistic missiles are still delayed. We are waiting for interceptors whose delivery has already been agreed, but they are still not arriving. We hope everything is already on its way. This is a really serious problem for us, because Russian attacks occur almost daily and are massive," Zelenskyy said.

The Ministry of Defence previously reported instances of Starlink and Starshield satellite communications systems losing connectivity at a speed of 161 km/h.

Read more: Trump called Musk and asked him to lift Starlink restrictions for Ukraine – WSJ

Restrictions on Starlink operations in Ukraine

On October 14, volunteer and former adviser to the defence minister Serhii Sternenko said SpaceX had restricted the operation of Starlink terminals used by Ukrainian troops overnight. According to him, this had "disrupted a number of important missions". Data transmission restrictions were imposed depending on the speed of UAVs using Starlink.

Serhii Beskrestnov (Flash) later confirmed the information. According to him, the restrictions could also complicate the use of interceptor drones against jet-powered Shaheds.

Units of the Air Assault Forces’ 7th Corps also said they had begun recording Starlink connectivity problems on the Huliaipole axis overnight. The problems concerned the Starshield package — the so-called military package, which previously had no data transmission speed restrictions.

Former Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov later said network operations were being restored at speeds of up to 160 km/h.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk said he does not determine the restrictions on Starshield used by Ukraine. The system is controlled by the US government, rather than SpaceX.

According to Reuters, the White House ordered the restrictions on Starshield for Ukraine.

On October 16, US President Trump said Washington was not involved in slowing down the "military package" of Starlink satellite communications (Starshield) used by Ukrainian troops.

On October 19, Zelenskyy reported that Ukrainian military assets equipped with Starlink stopped functioning at speeds of 130–161 km/h on various sections of the front.

Hegseth said the Pentagon had issued no orders to restrict Starshield.

On 22 October, Trump declined to say whether he had called SpaceX owner Elon Musk over speed restrictions on the military version of Starlink in Ukraine.

According to Politico, as of Friday morning, 23 October, Ukrainian forces were still facing Starlink speed restrictions, despite Trump’s announcement that the services had been restored to full operation.

Read more: Currently, we are not seeing any lifting of restrictions on Starlink, - Beskrestnov (Flash)