Consequences of Russian Federation’s strike on buildings in Kharkiv: 5 injured, including child. VIDEO+PHOTOS
Five people were injured, including a four-year-old child, following a Russian drone strike on Kharkiv.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.
Details
As reported, the Russians struck the Osnovianskyi district of the city with a jet-powered drone during the night. The attack sparked a massive fire covering an area of 2,500 square metres – apartment blocks and private houses, outbuildings and an industrial building were ablaze, whilst high-rise blocks, garages and cars were damaged.
The fires have been extinguished, though there remains a risk of further strikes. Psychologists from the State Emergency Service provided support to those affected.
What led up to this?
- It was previously reported that the Russians had struck a building in Kharkiv: a 4-year-old boy was among the five injured.
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