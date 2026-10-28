Consequences of Russian Federation’s strike on buildings in Kharkiv: 5 injured, including child. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Five people were injured, including a four-year-old child, following a Russian drone strike on Kharkiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.

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Details

As reported, the Russians struck the Osnovianskyi district of the city with a jet-powered drone during the night. The attack sparked a massive fire covering an area of 2,500 square metres – apartment blocks and private houses, outbuildings and an industrial building were ablaze, whilst high-rise blocks, garages and cars were damaged.









Read more: Enemy strikes Kharkiv: two killed and four injured, including 17-year-old girl. PHOTOS (updated)

The fires have been extinguished, though there remains a risk of further strikes. Psychologists from the State Emergency Service provided support to those affected.

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that the Russians had struck a building in Kharkiv: a 4-year-old boy was among the five injured.

See more: One person killed and five others injured in residential building fire in Kharkiv. PHOTOS