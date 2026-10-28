Guterres has appointed Russian Desyatnikov as his adviser on demining and policing at UN. PHOTO

Gleb Desyatnikov, a Russian national, has been appointed as Assistant to the UN Secretary-General António Guterres on police and demining matters. The post within the Department of Peacekeeping Operations was entrusted to him by the head of the organisation.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the UN press centre.

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Desyatnikov’s appointment: what responsibilities will the Russian take on?

As noted, Desyatnikov will head the unit that coordinates the UN’s mine-action activities and the work of police contingents within peacekeeping missions worldwide.

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What is known about him?

"Desyatnikov has over 35 years’ experience in the fields of international relations, political affairs and security issues within government, multilateral diplomacy and conflict-affected regions," the publication states.

The UN also emphasised that since 2018, Desyatnikov has served as the Russian Federation’s ambassador to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and prior to that, from 2010 to 2018, he held the post of Director of the Department for the Middle East and North Africa at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He had previously served as Senior Adviser on the Middle East and North Africa at the Russian Federation’s Permanent Mission to the UN in New York (2004–2010), Head of the Political Division for Iran and Jordan at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (2000–2004), and also worked at the Russian Embassy.

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In addition, between 1994 and 1997, Desyatnikova was sent on several missions as part of the UN Special Commission on Iraq.