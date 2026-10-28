Russia attacked with ballistic missiles and 88 UAVs; air defense neutralized 71 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 88 drones, including jet-powered ones.

This is mentioned in a report by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What did the enemy use to attack?

Russia launched a ballistic missile Iskander-M/S-400 from Taganrog, as well as 88 Shahed-type strike UAVs (38 of which are jet-powered), S8000 Banderol/Dan-T, Gerbera, and "Parody"-type decoy drones from the following directions: Orel, Kursk—Russian Federation, the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea—Gvardeyskoye.

Read more: Ukraine’s frontline positions are at their strongest in long time in this war, Zelenskyy says

How did the air defense system perform?

As of 8:00 a.m., air defense forces have shot down 71 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (31 of which were jet-powered), Gerber drones, and other types of drones; several attack drones are still in the air, and combat operations are ongoing!

"Enemy airstrikes were recorded at eight locations, and debris from downed aircraft was found at two locations," the Air Force added.

Read more: Ukraine’s air defences shoot down nearly 60% of jet-powered "Geran-4" drones, up to 80% during individual attacks – General Staff