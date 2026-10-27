Ukraine’s air defences shoot down nearly 60% of jet-powered "Geran-4" drones, up to 80% during individual attacks – General Staff

Ukraine’s air defences are gradually becoming more effective against Russian jet-powered attack drones. An analysis of the past three months shows that the average destruction rate for Geran-4 drones is nearly 60%, reaching 80% during individual attacks. F-16, Mirage and MiG-29 fighter jets play an important role in intercepting these targets.

Censor.NET reports, citing the General Staff’s press centre.

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Average shoot-down rate for jet-powered Geran-4 drones over three months is nearly 60%

Overall, an analysis of the past three months shows that the average shoot-down rate for Geran-4 UAVs is nearly 60%. During individual attacks, the shoot-down rate for jet-powered UAVs can reach 80%.

Tactical aviation, F-16, Mirage, and MiG-29 jets, currently plays a significant role in destroying jet-powered UAVs.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war: approximately 1,578,450 personnel (+1,850 over the past day), 12,447 tanks, 51,614 artillery systems, and 25,605 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

SHORAD strengthened with anti-aircraft systems, MANPADS and mobile fire groups

Strengthening Ukraine’s short-range air defence (SHORAD) amid a shortage of surface-to-air missiles is also important, and considerable attention is currently being devoted to this issue. SHORAD refers to anti-aircraft systems such as Gepard and Shilka, the latest Skynex, Skyranger and Terrahawk Paladin systems, interceptor drones, and mobile fire groups from all components of Ukraine’s Defence Forces.

Mobile fire groups are equipped with machine guns and associated equipment, as well as man-portable air defence systems (MANPADS). Ukrainian troops are currently using MANPADS with considerable success to shoot down enemy jet-powered drones.

Read more: Three out of four enemy missiles and 112 UAVs have been shot down, - Air Force

Ukraine seeks cheaper ways to counter jet-powered UAVs

Efforts are nevertheless continuing to reduce the cost of countering such aerial threats. In particular, new interceptors are undergoing testing. Some models have already shot down several dozen Russian jet-powered Geran drones.

See more: How the battle for Ukraine’s skies changed in 2026. INFOGRAPHICS