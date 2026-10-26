Three out of four enemy missiles and 112 UAVs have been shot down, - Air Force

On the night of 26 October 2026, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 1 Kh-31P anti-radar missile, 3 Kh-59/69 guided air-to-ground missiles from the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, and 140 Shahed-type strike UAVs (70 of which were jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and ‘Parodiya’-type decoy drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force Command’s press centre.

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The air attack was repelled by the air force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

How did our air defence perform?

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defence forces had shot down or neutralised 3 Kh-59/69 guided air-to-ground missiles and 112 enemy UAVs of the Shahed type (56 of which were jet-powered), Gerbera drones and other types of drones.

Watch more: Moment F7 "Litavr" interceptor drones were launched from Mi-8 helicopter to destroy Russian UAVs. VIDEO

Consequences

Enemy air strikes were recorded at 15 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at four locations.

"The attack is ongoing; there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Please observe safety rules!" emphasise the Air Force.

Read more: Success rate over 87%: Ukrainian air defences neutralise 2,282 Russian attack UAVs in a week – General Staff