Two Russian invaders who fled front line and tried to make their way to Kyiv have been detained, - SSU

Two Russian soldiers were detained in the Donetsk region; they had changed into civilian clothes and were traveling toward Kyiv by car.

The SSU press service reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

The incident involved two contract soldiers from the 291st Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Russian Federation's Southern Military District. They were traveling in a car they had hitched a ride in.

The occupiers were detained at a checkpoint at the entrance to the Dnipropetrovsk region. One of them was found to be in possession of a Russian military ID tag.

"The pro-Russian militants hoped to reach the capital of our country, where one of them has relatives, and 'lay low,'" the SSU said.

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Who was detained?

"One of those detained was a resident of the temporarily occupied town of Dovzhansk in the Luhansk region who had been convicted twice of murder and who, since 2016, has been fighting on the enemy's side against the Defense Forces."

After the outbreak of full-scale war, the repeat offender took part in the fighting near Bakhmut as an assistant gunner on an anti-tank missile system.

"Another suspect is a Russian citizen who signed a contract with the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country while serving a prison sentence for murder," the Security Service said.

Recently, both were sent to storm Ukrainian military positions in the Kramatorsk area, where they later fled the front lines and made their way into a village in the "gray" zone.

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There, they changed into civilian clothes they had found in an abandoned house, buried their uniforms and Russian military-issued weapons in the house, and set off on foot toward the district center.

"On their way to the city, they stopped a car whose owner agreed to give the suspects a ride to Dnipro, from where they planned to travel on to Kyiv.

"But their plan failed—both suspects were detained near the administrative border of the frontline region," they added.

The SSU has now notified an enemy collaborator from the Luhansk region that he is under investigation on charges of treason and collaboration.

An investigation is underway to determine all the circumstances of the crime. The suspect is being held in custody without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

His accomplice—a Russian citizen—is currently being held as a prisoner of war.