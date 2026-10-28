Russian FPV drone killed Canadian volunteer Jesse Adams during animal evacuation from Kramatorsk

Canadian volunteer Jesse Adams, who was helping to rescue animals from frontline towns in Donetsk Oblast, was killed in a Russian attack on an evacuation vehicle in Kramatorsk. His life was cut short by a strike from an FPV drone.

The organization "Kharkiv Animal Rescue" reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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According to animal rights activists, a Russian drone struck the windshield of the car immediately after volunteers had loaded the rescued animals into it.

Adams suffered serious injuries. He was taken to a local hospital, where doctors performed emergency surgery and administered life-saving treatment. However, they were unable to save the volunteer.

Jesse Adams was the founder of the Canadian organization RainCoast Dog Rescue Society. He joined the Animal Rescue Kharkiv team and, together with Ukrainian volunteers, traveled to towns near the front lines to evacuate animals and help local residents.

"Thanks to Jesse, hundreds of animals are alive today," the organization said.

His colleagues emphasized that the Canadian had traveled thousands of kilometers to work alongside Ukrainian rescue workers in dangerous conditions near the front lines.

As a reminder, the "Proliska" humanitarian mission suspended the evacuation of families and their belongings by freight transport in Kramatorsk and Sloviansk due to the increasing threat of Russian drone attacks on the roads.

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