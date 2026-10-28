Russians struck Sloviansk in Donetsk region 11 times: school and houses were damaged. PHOTO

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have shelled nine settlements in the Donetsk region. Residential buildings, an educational establishment, infrastructure facilities and civilian vehicles were hit.

This was reported by the Donetsk Oblast police, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to law enforcement officials, 1,431 strikes were recorded along the front line and in residential areas over the past 24 hours. Twenty-five civilian targets were damaged, including 12 residential buildings.

Of the settlements mentioned, Sloviansk suffered the most strikes. The Russians attacked the city 11 times. As a result of the shelling, two blocks of flats and six private houses, an educational establishment and five civilian vehicles were damaged.



















In Kramatorsk, enemy strikes damaged an apartment block and a private house, an infrastructure facility, as well as ambulances and vehicles belonging to the regional gas company.

In addition, one private house each was damaged in Bilenke and Rozdol. In Novostepanivka, an administrative building was damaged, whilst in Novobakhmeteve, a non-residential building was damaged.

As a reminder, according to preliminary reports, two people were killed and three others were injured as a result of Russian shelling in the Donetsk region.

See more: Russia attacked Kramatorsk community in Donetsk Oblast: one person killed, 10 wounded, including child. PHOTOS