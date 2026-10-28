"That simply didn’t happen": Budanov refutes rumors of alleged dispute with Witkoff

The head of the Office of the President, Kyrylo Budanov, reported on disinformation campaigns aimed at undermining the negotiation process. He refuted recent media reports regarding the details of the consultations.

According to Censor.NET, he mentioned this in a comment to RBC-Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What exactly did Budanov say?

"As for the so-called insider information regarding the details of the talks—this information is not true; nothing of the sort happened. We are currently witnessing information attacks on the negotiation process. It is important to keep a cool head and remember our key goal—lasting peace for Ukraine. We are doing everything we can to achieve this," said the head of the Presidential Office.

Read more: Humanitarian mission has begun in Oleshky; Lubinets is coordinating effort on ground, - Budanov

What led up to this?

Earlier, the French newspaper Le Monde reported that Budanov was outraged by Witkoff's "prosperity plan" to resume the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine.

Read more: Zelenskyy begins meeting with US special envoy Witkoff in Norway