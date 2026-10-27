Humanitarian mission has begun in Oleshky; Lubinets is coordinating effort on ground, - Budanov

An important humanitarian mission has begun in Oleshky, in the Kherson region.

This was announced on Telegram by Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Office of the President, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details from Budanov

He notes that a bilateral ceasefire has been declared in the area where the mission is taking place.

"Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, has traveled to the site—he will be responsible for coordinating the process. We are in constant contact with him. It is critically important that this mission to rescue our people proceeds successfully and safely. I am sincerely grateful to everyone involved in conducting and supporting this operation," Budanov said.

Earlier, Lubinets reported that a ceasefire had been declared in Oleshky as part of the humanitarian mission.

Read more: Ukraine introduces ceasefire in Oleshky area from 3 a.m. on October 27 – General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces

What is known?

The day before, US First Lady Melania Trump’s office said that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to temporarily halt all hostilities in Oleshky, Kherson region, from 29 October to allow humanitarian aid deliveries and prepare for the evacuation of civilians through a safe corridor.

Russian dictator’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the military was coordinating the timing of a ceasefire around Russian-occupied Oleshky, Kherson region.

Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff Valery Gerasimov said that a ceasefire was being introduced in the sector because of the humanitarian operation around Russian-occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region.

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets confirmed US First Lady Melania Trump’s statement about the launch of a humanitarian mission in Russian-occupied Oleshky, Kherson region.

Ukraine is introducing a ceasefire in the area of temporarily Russian-occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region from 3:00 a.m. on October 27 to conduct a humanitarian operation.

See more: Guardsmen used drones to deliver baby food and toys to Oleshky, which is occupied by Russian Federation, – Vyhivskyi. PHOTOS