Ukraine introduces ceasefire in Oleshky area from 3 a.m. on October 27 – General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces

Ukraine is introducing a ceasefire in a designated area of temporarily occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region from 3 a.m. Kyiv time on October 27.

This is stated in a message from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

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Ceasefire in the Oleshky area to begin at 3:00 a.m. on October 27

As a reminder, Ukraine is introducing a ceasefire in a designated area from 3:00 a.m. Kyiv time on October 27 to conduct a humanitarian operation in temporarily occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region.

Watch more: Lubinets: Humanitarian operation in Oleshky will proceed gradually; it is extremely difficult to carry out. VIDEO

Purpose of the humanitarian operation: delivering aid and preparing for civilians to leave

The ceasefire is being established exclusively for a humanitarian operation: delivering aid to residents currently in the city and preparing for civilians to leave Oleshky freely.

We urge everyone to exercise particular caution regarding the information they receive and share during this period.

Use official sources of information. Do not trust unverified reports or spread rumors about the routes, times, and locations of civilian movements and humanitarian convoys.

Ukraine’s Defense Forces will ensure the implementation of decisions concerning the humanitarian operation

Ukraine’s Defense Forces are doing everything possible to help Oleshky residents and will ensure that the relevant decisions are implemented to protect and save our fellow citizens.

Watch more: Marines from 34th Brigade used drones to deliver food and essential medicines to residents of occupied town of Oleshky. VIDEO

Background

The day before, US First Lady Melania Trump’s office said that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to temporarily halt all hostilities in Oleshky, Kherson region, from 29 October to allow humanitarian aid deliveries and prepare for the evacuation of civilians through a safe corridor.

Russian dictator’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that the military was coordinating the timing of a ceasefire around Russian-occupied Oleshky, Kherson region.

Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff Valery Gerasimov said that a ceasefire was being introduced in the sector because of the humanitarian operation around Russian-occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region.

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets confirmed US First Lady Melania Trump’s statement about the launch of a humanitarian mission in Russian-occupied Oleshky, Kherson region.

Ukraine is introducing a ceasefire in the area of temporarily Russian-occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region from 3:00 a.m. on October 27 to conduct a humanitarian operation.

Read more: Ukraine introduces ceasefire in Oleshky area from 3 a.m. on October 27 – General Staff

Humanitarian crisis in Oleshky