Netherlands is allocating 1.2 billion euros to Ukraine for three years: the funds will go toward energy sector, water supply, and business recovery

The Dutch government has outlined the allocation of 1.2 billion euros in non-military aid to Ukraine over the next three years. The funds will be directed toward restoring the energy sector and water supply, rebuilding the country, and supporting entrepreneurship.

This was announced by the Dutch government, according to Censor.NET.

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On October 28, during a visit to Kyiv, Sjoerd Sjoerdsma, the Dutch Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, presented a new aid package.

According to him, the aid is primarily intended to support Ukraine amid Russian shelling and as the country prepares for winter.

"Ukraine is under heavy shelling and is preparing for a very difficult winter. For our collective security, it is extremely important that we continue to support the Ukrainian people," the minister emphasized.

See more: Netherlands will allocate €26.5 million for Ukraine’s reconstruction in 2027: funds may be directed towards energy sector and infrastructure. PHOTO

How much money will be allocated to the energy sector and business

As early as this year, the Netherlands will expedite the allocation of 40 million euros to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund. These funds will be used for the urgent repair and restoration of damaged energy infrastructure.

An additional 55 million euros is earmarked for the purchase of energy supplies, which will be delivered to Kyiv.

In addition, 136 million euros will be allocated, in particular, to the Ukraine Partnership Facility program, which supports the activities of Dutch companies in the Ukrainian market.

Separately, 19.5 million euros will be allocated for insurance for companies planning to export goods to Ukraine.

Read more: Netherlands will provide further €327 million for Ukraine’s reconstruction by 2029

What is included in the 1.2 billion euro package

The Dutch government clarified that the announced package specifies the funding promised earlier and does not constitute an entirely new, additional commitment.

This includes 878 million euros in non-military aid and an additional 327 million euros, which were announced during the presentation of the national budget.

A significant portion of the support will be provided through the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the World Bank, and the European Investment Bank.

As a reminder, the Dutch government had previously announced its intention to allocate an additional 327 million euros for the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine in 2027–2029.

Read more: Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine’s winter preparations and stronger air defense with Dutch PM Jetten