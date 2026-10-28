Rada supported 2027 Budget Bill at first reading

The Verkhovna Rada has approved the draft State Budget for 2027 at first reading.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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What is known?

The decision was backed by 239 MPs.

Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi stated that this is a budget which takes into account the realities of full-scale war and the state’s key needs for the coming year.

"First and foremost, this involves the necessary funding for security and defence, maintaining financial stability and fulfilling important social obligations to the people.



The government will review Parliament’s budgetary conclusions and prepare the draft for the second reading," added the head of government.

Read more: Ukraine’s 2027 budget requires over $52 billion in external aid – Koretskyi

As is known, the Rada refused to cap officials’ salaries at 80,000 UAH.

At the same time, MPs supported an amendment to increase salaries for military personnel

Read more: Zelenskyy urges EU to provide at least €70 billion for defence and weapons in 2027