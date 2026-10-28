Defense Forces struck three elements of enemy air defense at once— Tor-M2 system, radar station, and electronic warfare system—General Staff

On October 27 and during the night of October 28, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck three enemy air defense systems on Russian territory, as well as a group of invaders in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the General Staff.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What exactly is affected?

According to the General Staff, the following have been hit:

Russian Federation Army's "Tor-2M" air defense system, near Rzavy, Kursk region, Russian Federation

Radar station, near the village of Male Gorodkove, Kursk region, Russian Federation

Electronic Warfare Station, near the village of Semyachki, Bryansk region, Russian Federation

Inventory of the occupiers' material and technical resources, Valerianivka district, Donetsk region.

See more: Russia attacked with ballistic missiles and 88 UAVs; air defense neutralized 71 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

Why is this important?

"Every anti-aircraft system, radar, or electronic warfare station that is taken out creates a temporary gap in the enemy's air defense system. The more such gaps there are, the greater the opportunities for the Defense Forces to deploy unmanned systems at all levels," explained the General Staff.

"Operations against the enemy's key military targets will continue until Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine comes to a complete end," the statement said.

Read more: Ukraine’s air defences shoot down nearly 60% of jet-powered "Geran-4" drones, up to 80% during individual attacks – General Staff