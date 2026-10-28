One person was killed and three were injured as result of Russian strike on Kharkiv (updated)

Today, October 28, Russian troops launched an attack on Kharkiv, resulting in one fatality.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

As reported, the enemy struck the Osnovianskyi district of the city with a combat drone. A fire broke out at the site of the strike.

In addition, there are currently confirmed reports of one fatality and two others injured.

Read more: Russians struck house in Kharkiv: 4-year-old boy is among five injured (updated)

Updated information

Later, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Regional Military Administration, reported that, according to updated information, a 60-year-old man was killed as a result of an enemy strike on the Osnovianskyi district.

Three men, aged 46, 56, and 41, with injuries of varying severity, were hospitalized. Medical personnel are providing the victims with all necessary care.

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that the Russians struck a building in Kharkiv: a 4-year-old boy was among the five people injured.

See more: Consequences of shelling over 26–27 October period: fatalities, dozens of injured and damage. PHOTOS